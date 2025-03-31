Chiefs set to offload out-of-favour goalkeeper

Edson Castillo is also believed to be on his way out of Chiefs.

Rwandan international goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari could leave Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the season, Phakaaathi has learned.

Ntwari joined Amakhosi from TS Galaxy at the beginning of the current season.



The club had earmarked him to become their number-one goalkeeper after deciding not to renew Itumeleng Khune’s contract.



But after a shaky start to his Chiefs career, Ntwari found himself game time hard to come by at the Naturena-based side.

Bruce Bvuma has since assumed the role of the number one goalkeeper at Amakhosi. Ntwari and Brandon Petersen are fighting out for the backup position on the bench.

Despite his lack of game time at Chiefs, Ntwari has kept his number one jersey in the Rwanda national team. He was in goal during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Lesotho last month.

European clubs show interest in Ntwari

Now the word is that European clubs have shown interest in the 25-year-old goalkeeper and he could leave Chiefs in June.



“There were European clubs that were interested in Ntwari even before he joined Chiefs, but he wanted to play for Chiefs. But now that things have not turned out the way he would have liked, he is keen to move to Europe,” said a source.

The source further revealed that the Chiefs are also keen to sell Fiacre to open a foreign spot in the squad.



Chiefs foreign spots are currently occupied by Ntwari, Edson Castillo, Edmilson Dove, Jody Lilepo, and Inacio Miguel.



Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirino has been registered as a local player after obtaining his South African citizenship having spent more than five years in the country.

Castillo to join Ntwari at the exit door?

With Chiefs are set to boost their squad with a few foreign players at the beginning of next season, Ntwari is said to be one of the players that will make way for the new arrivals.

Castillo, who has not played much this season because of an injury, is also believed to be on his way out of Chiefs.