Magesi FC in-demand goalkeeper Chipezeze to stay put

Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi FC celebrates their victory during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Richards Bay at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on 11 March 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Magesi FC veteran goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze is staying put, despite interest from other clubs in the Betway Premiership.



Despite turning 35 earlier this month, the Zimbabwean shot stopper is believed to have attracted interest from a number of Betway Premiership teams around the country, including one in Gauteng.

Chipezeze has once again re-established himself as top goalkeeper in top flight football with Magesi after spending some time in the lower league. He led the unfancied Limpopo club to the Carling Knockout title in their maiden season in the Premiership.

Having first made his name at Baroka FC between 2018 and 2022, Chipezeze is back to his best. He has kept 11 clean sheets in 22 league matches for Dikwena tsa Meetse who are slowly moving away from the relegation zone after the 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC last Sunday.

“Elvis wants to be loyal to Magesi FC who gave him a chance when no one else wanted him. I know a few clubs have inquired about him for next season but I don’t see him leaving,” said a source close to the club.

“I think clubs are surprised as to how good he still is and you know goalkeepers can play until late in their 30s. Elvis will stay at Magesi even though he’s aware that other clubs would like to have him on their books.

“The one interest that is serious was from a team in Gauteng which I don’t want to mention just in case Magesi are open to the idea of letting him go. Having said that, I don’t see the move happening because he also wants to win his place back in the national team of Zimbabwe and play at the Africa Cup of Nations.”