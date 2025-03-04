Betway PSL

WATCH: Dortley reveals which Chiefs teammates he would take into battle

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

4 Mar 2025

12:45 pm

The Chiefs defender also talks about his celebrity crush!

Rushwin Dortley - Kaizer Chiefs

Rushwin Dortley prefers Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley has revealed which of his Chiefs teammates he would go into war with.

The tough-tackling Amakhosi and Bafana Bafana centre back also spoke about his favourite South African hip-hop artist and his celebrity crush.

Chiefs’ Dortley taking three tough guys into battle

Dortley, 22, says he would take Amakhosi midfielder Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa, defensive partner Inacio Miguel and Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro into battle.

Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Kardashian crazy

Dortley picked the late rapper AKA as his favourite South African hip-hop artist and reality TV star Kim Kardashian as his celebrity crush.

Kim Kardashian. Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

On the well-worn subject of who is better out of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, Dortley put his name in the court of CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

Dortley is set to play again for Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday evening when they host Magesi FC at FNB Stadium. The centre back has been one of Chiefs’ better performers in the current campaign. Chiefs signed Dortley from Cape Town Spurs at the start of this season.

He has also become a regular for Bafana Bafana under Hugo Broos. Dortley will hope to help Bafana Bafana qualify this year for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. He is also set to feature for Bafana at the end of the year at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

