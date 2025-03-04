Frosler calls on Chiefs to bounce back against Magesi

'It is an interesting game and a chance for us to get back up,' said the Chiefs defender.

Reeve Frosler says Chiefs need to go ‘back to the drawing board’ against Magesi. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler says Amakhosi must quickly dust themselves off and get ready to take on Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs have lost their last two Premiership games, in a season that continues to be blighted by inconsistency.

Chiefs need to break losing run

They were thumped 4-1 by SuperSport United at FNB Stadium. While they put up a better performance, Chiefs were then beaten 1-0 on Saturday by league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The game on the weekend against Sundowns was a difficult loss to take,” said Chiefs’ Frosler.

“I don’t think we played badly. We did well, we stuck to what we wanted to do on the day. Unfortunately we didn’t capitalise on the chances we had and they scored.

“Going to midweek where we (Chiefs) have got Magesi. It is an interesting game and a chance for us to get back up.

Struggling Magesi

“We have got to to switch our focus now to this next game, go back to the drawing board and see what we have to do, and how we can beat Magesi.”

Magesi are struggling in 15th position in the table. But they did manage just a fourth Premiership win over the season last weekend. The Limpopo side beat SuperSport United 1-0 at home, to give them some sort of momentum heading into the Chiefs game.