Nabi says losing this striker hurt Chiefs against Sundowns

Chiefs striker Tashreeq Morris had to come off injured against Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi says that the early injury suffered by Amakhosi striker Tashreeq Morris hurt his side in their 1-0 Betway Premiership loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Morris was forced off in just the 26th minute and replaced by Ashley Du Preez. Up until that point, the 30 year-old striker had done well against Sundowns’ backline, showing plenty of energy in attack.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘This is a striker who can give you a lot’

“It hurt us a lot because this is a striker that can give you a lot of things,” said Nabi.

“He is a good presser, he doesn’t give a lot of rest to the defenders. When he came off you saw their centre backs were more comfortable.

“He (Morris) is a classic nine, he can hold the ball when he needs to and give the team time to regroup and get in position to make attacks. When you get crosses in the box, he is someone who can finish. He is a big presence who impacted a lot of our game plan today (when he went off).”

Morris is expected to miss Tuesday night’s Premiership meeting with Magesi FC at FNB Stadium.

Nabi said he expects the former SuperSport United striker to be out for “six or seven days.”

No goals yet for Morris

Morris joined Chiefs during the January transfer window and has yet to score for the club in five appearances in all competitions.

He was recently criticised by former Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi as the one January signing who has not impressed since joining the club.