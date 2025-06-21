Dortmund edge Sundowns in a seven-goal thriller

Goals from Felix Nmecha, Serhou Guirassy, Jobe Bellingham, and a Khuliso Mudau own goal ensured the Bundesliga outfit registered their first win of the tournament.

Borussia Dortmund claimed a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in a pulsating FIFA Club World Cup Group F encounter at the TQL Stadium on Saturday night.

Sundowns’ spirited fightback

Goals from Felix Nmecha, Serhou Guirassy, Jobe Bellingham, and a Khuliso Mudau own goal ensured the Bundesliga outfit registered their first win of the tournament, despite a spirited fightback from the South African champions.

Sundowns took a surprise lead just 11 minutes into the game. Lucas Ribeiro went on a brilliant solo run from the halfway line before calmly slotting past Gregor Kobel.

However, the lead was short-lived following a misplaced pass from Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams who gifted Nmecha a simple finish into an empty net to level matters in the 16th minute.

Teboho Mokoena was then caught in possession in midfield, and Dortmund made no mistake on the counter, with Guirassy heading home from Julian Brandt’s pinpoint cross to make it 2-1.

Dortmund extended their advantage before the break after Williams failed to deal with Brandt’s low cross. He spilled the ball into the path of Bellingham, who tapped in his first goal for the club. The German side went into the break 3-1 up after an entertaining first half.

The scoreline grew more lopsided on the hour mark when Mudau inadvertently turned a cross into his own net to make it 4-1, but Sundowns hit back just two minutes later.

Iqraam Rayners rose highest to head Mokoena’s free-kick against the upright, then reacted quickest to steer in the rebound. It was his second goal of the tournament, following his match-winner against Ulsan HD on Wednesday.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made only one change to the line-up that beat Ulsan, bringing in Tashreeq Matthews for Arthur Sales. Matthews, facing his former club, was withdrawn after 70 minutes for Jayden Adams.

Mothiba magic

Substitute Lebo Mothiba gave the Brazilians late hope with a composed finish from Kutlwano Letlaku’s assist in the 90th minute, but Dortmund held firm in the dying moments to secure all three points.

The result sees Dortmund move to the top of Group F with four points from two matches, while Sundowns sit second. Attention now shifts to the other clash between Ulsan HD and Fluminense, which kicks off at midnight (SA time) on Sunday.