Pirates deal for AmaZulu winger confirmed

'We wish Tshepang all the best as he embarks on a new chapter in his career,; said AmaZulu director of football Pedro Dias.

Tshepang Moremi featured for Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana in the June friendly international against Tanzania. Picture: Backpagepix.

AmaZulu FC have confirmed that they have sold winger Tshepang Moremi to Orlando Pirates.

Moremi, 24, was one of 19 members of their 2024/25 squad that the club announced were leaving on Friday.

ALSO READ: Sundowns receive high praise from ex-Dortmund star

“AmaZulu FC can also confirm that an offer from Orlando Pirates FC to acquire the rights to midfielder Tshepang Moremi has been accepted,” read a club statement.

‘A new chapter’ for Pirates’ winger

“We wish Tshepang all the best as he embarks on a new chapter in his career,” said AmaZulu director of football Pedro Dias.

Those leaving the club at the end of their contracts include goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, defenders Kwanda Mngonyama and Ramahlwe Mphahlele, midfielder Ethan Brooks and striker Junior Dion.

“I would like to thank all these individuals for their contributions to our club and community,” added Dias.

“We are grateful for the great moments we shared together. On behalf of everyone at AmaZulu FC, we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs striking target set to sign for Sundowns – Report

Sundowns duo return

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Etiosa Ighodaro and Sifiso Ngobeni have also returned to Masandawana after spending the season on loan at AmaZulu.

“We extend our thanks to Etiosa and Sifiso for their efforts during their time with us and wishthem success in their careers going forward,” added Dias