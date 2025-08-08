Du Preez reveals Chiefs’ title ambitions

'I think this year we can compete for everything, the league games and the cup games,' said the Chiefs striker.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley Du Preez believes Amakhosi have what it takes to challenge for the Betway Premiership title this season.

“I think we can start competing for the league,” said Du Preez, ahead of their Premiership opener away to Stellenbosch on Sunday at Athlone Stadium.

“I think this year we can compete for everything, the league games and the cup games.”

The 28 year-old says that Chiefs’ pre-season camp in the Netherlands has put them in a great frame of mind ahead of the new campaign.

“The pre-season in the Netherlands was amazing, we learned a lot,” he added.

“I think we can take that into the league, the way we played, the way we competed against high-level teams in the Netherlands. We did well to together, in camp we had the same energy and the same mindset, in what we want to achieve this season.

“I am really excited for the season and am sure all the players are.”

Du Preez joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch ahead of the 2022/23 season and has had some success against them in the past. In his first season at Amakhosi he scored against Stellies in both the MTN8 and the Betway Premiership.

“It is always good playing against them … they helped me to get where I am today,” added Du Preez.

“I am familiar with the weather (in Cape Town) and everything. I am always excited to play them, my mindset is high, and I am 100 percent ready and fully focused.

‘Goals and assists’

“I would like to start off my season against them with goals and assists.”

Du Preez is well aware of the difficulty of playing Steve Barker’s Stellies, however. Stellenbosch have finished third in the Premiership in the last two seasons. And they opened up their new season last weekend with a 3-2 win over AmaZulu in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

Chiefs did, however, beat Stellenbosch on all three occasions they met last seaosn.

“It will not be easy, they look sharp and have been doing great,” added Du Preez.

“I am sure it will be a nice game.”