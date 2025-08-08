Ouaddou on managing big Orlando Pirates squad

“The number of players we have, it’s a challenge all the time," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has spoken out on managing the inflated squad at his disposal at the Buccaneers.



After making 14 signings during the current transfer period, Pirates have over 40 players in their squad.



Even though they have released a number of players and also sent others out on loan, the Buccaneers squad remains big.



“The number of players we have, it’s a challenge all the time. In my previous clubs, where I was a coach, I usually had between 25 to 28 players. In terms of the management of the squad, it’s very important to keep everyone involved for the targets of the club,” said Ouaddou.



“The problem is when you have maybe 40 players, it’s not the case here, but in some previous clubs where I worked, when you have 40 players it becomes difficult. You can’t become efficient in your work. You can’t get directly to the point; you need to make many rotations in training.”



Ouaddou added that it was not his job to determine the number of players in his squad.

“It’s a challenge, but at the moment, I am an educator before I’m a professional coach. As long as I have 35 players, I cannot leave out 10 players on the side. In terms of sport values and as a human being, I have to include them.

“I have to think a little more about my sessions on how I can include all the players. So, it’s not up to me. As long as we have many players, I have to train them; it’s my job, and I’m paid for that.”



Meanwhile, Pirates will kick off their 2025/26 season with a clash against Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.