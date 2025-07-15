Ellis delighted with ‘statement’ Banyana win

'We showed our resilience, we showed who we are,' said the Banyana head coach.

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis (right) congratulates Hildah Magaia after her goal against Mali on Monday. Picture: Backpagepix

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis praised her charges for a ‘statement’ 4-0 victory over Mali on Monday night to seal top position in Group C at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

ALSO READ: Rulani explains MC Alger technical team

The reigning African champions will now face Senegal in the WAFCON quarterfinals in Oujda on Saturday.

Banyana goal blitz

And they should go into that match brimming with confidence after goals from Lebogang Ramalepe, Refiloe Jane, Hildah Magaia and Ronnel Donnelly saw Banyana rout Mali.

It was victory to be proud of after Banyana had looked a little off the pace in a 2-0 win over Ghana and particularly in a 1-1 draw with Tanzania.

“Look we knew in the first two games … we can play better than that,” Ellis told reporters after the win over Mali.

“We have consistently worked on what we need to improve. Sometimes it doesn’t happen overnight, but today was a statement of intent.

“We showed our resilience, we showed who we are.”

Ellis was full of praise for Ramalepe, who got Banyana off the mark against Mali with a fine finish. And she also mentioned Donnelly, who followed her Banyana debut against Ghana with her first senior international goal against Mali.

“We have seen Rama play at Sundowns as a wing-back as well,” said Ellis.

“We are fortunate she can play that role … It also allows her to play further up the pitch.

“And what a debut goal for Ronnel,” she added.

“We have been working on things in training, and for her to score her first goal … I am sure she wants more.

‘Room for improvement’

“There is still room for improvement, but today we did everything better than in the last two games.”

Ellis, meanwhile, expects a tough challenge from Senegal. The Lionesses of Teranga hammered Congo 4-0 in their opening match and progressed from the group stages as one of two best third-place finishers, despite narrow defeats to Zambia and Morocco.

ALSO READ: Williams questions Nkota’s Pirates to Senegal switch

“They (Senegal) have shown in a good group that they can tough it out with the best,” said Ellis.

“So we will have to be at our best to get a result.”