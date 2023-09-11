Pirates set to send new recruit Kimvuidi out on loan?

Kimvuidi joined the Buccaneers from Maritzburg United in late July.

Orlando Pirates are said to be considering loaning out newly signed Congolese youngster Karim Kimvuidi so he can get regular game time.



ALSO READ: Richards Bay not giving up on ex-Chiefs, Pirates striker Majoro



Kimvuidi joined the Buccaneers from Maritzburg United in late July.



He was not one of the better performers at Maritzburg despite their relegation last season.



“He came too late when the team had been through their pre-season program so he is far behind in terms of fitness and also understanding the playing philosophy,” says a source.



“And now the best thing for him would be to be loaned out to a team with less pressure where he can gain some experience and also build his confidence.



ALSO READ: Pirates’ Khoza lauds ‘no boundaries’ Pitso and Riveiro’s ‘power of silence’



“Remember the team did the same with Monnapule (Saleng) and he came back ready to compete and look at him now,” added the source.



Our source also revealed that he would not be surprised if Kimvuidi was used to sweeten the deal for Stellenbosch FC to release Sibongiseni Mthethwa to Pirates.



“That could happen. They could send him and another player – a midfielder or defender – on loan to Stellies for a season and get Mthethwa.”