Ex-Chiefs defender Ngezana finding his feet in Europe

"It is not easy to change the country, I needed time to adapt," Ngezana said.

Siyabonga Ngezana embarked on a pivotal journey earlier this month when he took to the field for a full 90 minutes for the first time with FCSB in Romania.



It marked a significant milestone in his career, and he’s optimistic that brighter days lie ahead.



Ever since his arrival at the Romanian top-tier club, Ngezana encountered a series of challenges that threatened to derail his progress.



At times, the situation appeared bleak, with even the team’s management questioning the wisdom of their acquisition.



Ngezana found it arduous to adapt to his new environment and the team’s style of play, leaving doubts hanging in the air.



His transfer to FCSB in July had been an unexpected move, leaving behind the familiar territory of Kaizer Chiefs, where he had nurtured his footballing roots.



However, perseverance and determination have started to pay off, and Ngezana is beginning to find his footing in his new environment.



This new-found optimism was evident in his recent performance.



“I am happy that the team did not concede a goal. It is not easy to change the country, I needed time to adapt,” Ngezana said during an interview with Digi Sports.



He candidly acknowledged the difficulties he faced, especially considering it was his maiden experience playing outside his homeland.



“It was not easy for me to sit on the bench, but I thought my opportunity would come,” he admitted.



Nevertheless, Ngezana held onto a deep-seated belief that his opportunity would eventually materialise.

“It’s not easy for me. It’s a dream for me to be able to play in Europe. I felt good,”