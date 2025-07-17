Nkota: Ettifaq move is a ‘dream come true’

Nkota was officially unveiled by Ettifaq on Thursday.

Former Orlando Pirates winger Mohau Nkota was unveiled by Saudi Pro league side Al-Ettifaq on Thursday. Photo: Ettifaq media

Mohau Nkota has described his move to Ettifaq as a “dream come true.”

On Sunday, Orlando Pirates announced that Nkota had completed a move to the Saudi Pro League side.



Nkota was on Thursday officially unveiled by Ettifaq, who also shared images of the 20-year-old signing a contract.

“It’s a dream come true to play for a club like Ettifaq in one of the top leagues,” said Nkota in a video posted by Ettifaq on social media platforms.



“Ettifaq fans, thank you very much for the welcome, and I wish you all the best for the coming season.”

Nkota joins Etitfaq after a successful breakthrough season that saw him score seven goals and make five assists in 39 appearances for the Buccaneers.

The youngster was also instrumental in Pirates reaching the semifinals of the CAF Champions League, where he scored four goals and made two assists in nine appearances.