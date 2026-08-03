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Ex-Pirates striker Mabasa joins Moroccan giants

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Compiled by Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

3 August 2026

03:15 pm

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Mabasa will play in this season's CAF Champions League.

Tshegofatso Mabasa - Stellies

Tshegofatso Mabasa spent last season on loan at Stellenbosch from Pirates. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

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Former Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is the latest South African to move to North Africa after signing a deal with Moroccan champions MAS Fez, according to multiple reports.

Mabasa on the move

Mabasa, who spent last season on loan at Stellenbosch from Pirates, has joined MAS Fez as a free agent after his contract with the Buccaneers was not renewed.

The 29-year-old will play for Mas Fez in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League, after they won the 2025/26 Botola Pro.

The move throws up the enticing prospect of Mabasa facing Pirates at the highest level, after the Buccaneers won last season’s Betway Premiership and will also play in the Champions League.

Mabasa signed for Pirates in 2019 from Bloemfontein Celtic and scored 50 goals in 141 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers, according to the website transfermarkt.com.

Big boots to fill

MAS Fez have made the move for Mabasa after selling 24-year-old striker Soufiane Benjdida to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Benjdida scored 20 goals in 30 appearances for MAS Fez en route to last season’s Moroccan title.

Former AmaZulu head coach Pablo Franco Martin led MAS Fez to a first league title in over 40 years last season, but has since left the club. MAS Fez have appointed Portuguese coach Rui Almeida as his replacement.

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Morocco Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C. Tshegofatso Mabasa

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