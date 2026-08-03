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Kaizer Chiefs set to raid Stellies again for another player

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By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

3 August 2026

01:08 pm

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Abrahams made his debut for Stellies against Chiefs during the closing stages of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

Kaizer Chiefs set to raid Stellies again for another player

Mogamad Faiz Abrahams of Stellenbosch FC is linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

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After having already raided Stellenbosch FC for Langelihle Phili, Amakhosi are keen to go back to the Cape Winelands again. This time Chiefs are said to be interested in signing winger Faiz Abrahams.

According to a source, Chiefs wanted to sign both players at the same time but had to focus on the Phili one, as it proved difficult, with Stellies not keen to lose their star player.

“With the Phili deal now done, the focus is now on Faiz. But will Stellies agree to sell both wingers to the same club at the same time? We would have to wait and see,” said the source.

Abrahams began his career in the youth ranks at Ajax Cape Town, now known as Cape Town Spurs. After the club’s relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Abrahams decided against renewing his contract with Spurs and joined Stellenbosch FC.

The 21-year-old winger enjoyed an outstanding season in Stellies’ Diski Challenge team, scoring 11 goals and winning the DDC Player of the Season award.

He was promoted to the senior team and, ironically, made his debut against Chiefs during the closing stages of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

Stellies sent him on loan to Israeli club Hapoel Kfar Saba for the 2025/26 season, where he scored three goals and made three assists in 11 appearances before returning to South Africa ahead of schedule.

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Stellenbosch F.C.

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