Pirates coach Ouaddou explains Pedersen’s absence

"Sebastian will definitely join us," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has revealed when the Bucs supporters can expect to see the new signing Sebastian Pedersen in action.



The Buccaneers announced Pedersen’s acquisition last week, with the 27-year-old striker joining the Betway Premiership champions from Norwegian outfit Sogndal on a two-year contract, with an option to extend his stay by a further year.



Thousands of Pirates fans who descended on the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday to watch the striker in action were left disappointed after Pedersen was not included in the matchday squad for the opening league fixture against Milford.



During the post-match conference, Ouaddou was asked when the Pirates fans can expect to see Pedersen in action.



“Sebastian will definitely join us,” said Ouaddou. “He is the type of player who can add quality to the strikers we already have.”



Ouaddou added that the Norwegian forward is eager to begin his Pirates journey.



“I think he is looking forward to coming to South Africa to join a big club. We are expecting him, and I hope to have him with the group very soon.



“The fans are waiting for him, and I know they are becoming impatient. Hopefully, he will be with us soon,” commented Ouaddou.



Ouaddou has warned that even though Pedersen comes to South Africa with a lot of pedigree after scoring an impressive 51 goals in his last 117 games, he will have to compete for his place in the Pirates starting line-up.



“We already have [Boitumelo] Radiopane, [Yanela] Mbuthuma, [Evidence] Makgopa, and [Sifiso] Luthuli. He will become part of that competition.”

Why new signings didn’t start



Meanwhile, Ouaddou has explained why his new signings did not start the game against Milford FC.



“The new players, you know, even for me, I take lessons; it’s never too late to learn. Last season, you can say that I wanted to be in a rush to put new players in the starting XI, and this season I started with more stability in the XI,” said Ouaddou.

“The new players, we will bring them in after. So, I think they bring something; you have seen that in the second half, they bring more energy, more control in the game.

“I think it’s good news for us, for Orlando Pirates, to know these players can help us. But I’m sure in the season, we will see them more and more,” concluded Ouaddou.