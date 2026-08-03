OFFICIAL – Chiefs confirm Phili signing

'Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signing of exciting and highly sought-after young winger Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch FC,' said Chiefs in a club statement.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Monday that they have signed Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch FC.

“Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signing of exciting and highly sought-after young winger Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch FC,” said Chiefs in a club statement.

“We warmly welcome Langelihle to the Gold & Black family and look forward to a positive and successful career with Amakhosi.”

Chiefs swap deal

Defender Ashley Du Preez and central defender Given Msimango are set to join Stellies from Chiefs as part of the deal.

The 21 year-old Phili will add to Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz’ options in attack.

“There are four positions offensively,” Da Cruz said recently on where Chiefs wanted to strengthen.

“A striker, new wingers and an offensive midfielder. We have good profiles (already) but we asked for management to get different profiles, so that we can play different football and be less predictable.”

Phili joins Chiefs on the back of a superb 2025/26 season at Stellies.

‘He departs with the best wishes of everyone at the Club’

Stellenbosch also confirmed Phili’s departure on Monday.

“The 21-year-old was named as SFC Players’ Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season and Golden Boot winner, and also earned the Rama Fans’ Player of the Season accolade,” said Stellies in a statement.

“He departs with the best wishes of everyone at the Club. We thank him for his outstanding contribution over the past two seasons and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”