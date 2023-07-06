Ex-PSL dribblers Rakhale and Matete join Botswana club

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Botswana-based club Township Rollers have roped in the services of former Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Rakhale and former Baroka FC midfielder Tshepo “Skhwama” Matete for the next season.

Rakhale and Matete’s signings at Rollers is seen as something which is very exciting, looking at the fact that both players are known for being good dribblers.

Matete is joining Rollers for the second time in his career, with the winger having played for the club back in 2017.

“Township Rollers is pleased to announce the signing of South African winger Tshepo Matete,” the club wrote on their socials.

But, “Skhwama”, as Matete is affectionately known in the football circles, only spent one season with the club before coming back home.

The 31-year-old winger joins Rollers after an unsuccessful stint with DStv Premiership side Chippa United last campaign.

Matete only made one appearance for the Chilli Boys, who survived relegation after finishing 14th on the league standings.

After a disappointing campaign with Chippa, Matete will be looking to revive his career at Rollers.

Another player that will be looking to revive his career is Rakhale, who has been out of action since 2021 when he left Sekhukhune United.



The former Pirates winger, who is 33 years old now, joins the Botswana club having been club-less for over a year now.

Rakhale’s career took a nosedive after parting ways with the Buccaneers back in 2014. Nothing has ever been the same for the dribbling wizard since then, hopping from one club to another.

Just like Matete, he had a stint with the Chilli Boys as well, spending about two years with the club.

That’s before he joined Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), but things didn’t go well for him at TTM.

At Babina Noko, Rakhale was expected to bounce back to his best at the Limpopo based club. But, once again, it was only a brief spell with the team and he was released.