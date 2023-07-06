Debut to forget for Ngezana at new Romanian club

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

What should have been a dream come true for Siyabonga Ngezana when he made his debut, and was handed the captain’s armband, at FCSB, didn’t go as he would have hoped.

Ngezana made his debut in a friendly match against PAOK on Wednesday, where he was entrusted with the captain’s armband after taking the field as a second half substitute.

He had a minor slip in the game which resulted in PAOK getting an equaliser.



The former Kaizer Chiefs defender has however found support from his new coach, Elias Charalambous, at FCSB.



Charalambous remains confident in Ngezana’s abilities and believes he will adapt and grow with time.

The FCSB coach emphasised that such mistakes are common in football matches and shouldn’t overshadow Ngezana’s overall performance.

“Ngezana is new to our team, and we shouldn’t judge him based on that one moment where he slipped before PAOK’s goal,” Charalambous expressed, as reported by Sahil Ebrahim on Twitter.

“These things happen, and we are all focused on helping him integrate into the club’s philosophy as quickly as possible.”

The supportive remarks from Charalambous will be a welcome relief for Ngezana and it shows the understanding and patience within the FCSB coaching staff.

They seem prepared to help him settle into his new surroundings. It is clear that the coach recognises the potential in the South African defender.

It is Ngezana’s first time away from Chiefs

Ngezana’s debut for FCSB marks an exciting new chapter in his career, as he steps onto the international stage and embraces the challenges that come with playing for a different club in a foreign country.

It is worth noting that it is Ngezana’s first move away from Chiefs where he graduated from the junior ranks into the senior team.

And as the season progresses, fans of both Ngezana and FCSB will eagerly watch his development and performance on the field.

The 25-year-old made the surprise move to Romania a few weeks ago. He had been one of Arthur Zwane’s trusted soldiers at Amakhosi before he left.

He has however been replaced, with Given Msimango and Thatayaone Dithlokwe joining the Naturena side this season.