Mmodi’s former agent threatens to sue Chiefs’ new signing

By Katlego Modiba

A legal battle is looming between new Kaizer Chiefs signing Pule Mmodi and his former agent Solomon Seobe, who is fuming after the player allegedly signed with Amakhosi without his knowledge.



According to Seobe, his contract with Mmodi expired on the 30th of last month but he has since established that the former Golden Arrows midfielder breached the terms of their agreement when he put pen to paper with Chiefs on a three-year deal.



Seobe further alleges that Mmodi lied to him, when he said he signed for Chiefs without a legal representative. He later discovered that the player joined Chiefs under a new agent before their own deal legally expired.



“We all know PSL contracts come into effect on the 1st of July and he signed for Chiefs in June. They were waiting for the contract with Golden Arrows to end in order for the Chiefs contract to kick in,” said a fuming Seobe.



“He lied to me when he said that he was alone, only for me to find out that he was with another agent called Parable Hlatshwayo, whom I don’t know.



“I’ve been waiting for Pule to show me his contract and he has been saying he will give it (copy) to me when he gets it from Chiefs and I’ve been waiting since last week. Immediately when you sign, you should get a copy of the contract even though the team hasn’t announced yet so he keeps postponing.”



Seobe, who works for SR Sport Management, says he will not let the matter rest as he feels betrayed by the latest turn of events.



“I was going to let this go but not after I found out that he was represented while he told me he signed to Chiefs without an agent,” he continued.



“It is betrayal of the highest order because our contract ended in June last week. When I get a copy of the contract, I will know how much to sue for.



“I will see if I should take the matter to the high court or the dispute resolution chamber. I have a right to get the contract because I’m directly involved in this. I want to show other players that you must not betray your agent when you see the promised land.



“It’s so disappointing after so many years (with Mmodi) – imagine giving an agent from Gauteng manna from heaven … I did everything in my power to market him when he was unknown. It is very difficult to market an unknown player.



“We even had a verbal agreement that he will come to Bloemfontein to renew his contract with me immediately after the last game of Arrows (last season) against Chippa United in PE. I tried calling and he promised to meet me until I heard he’s going to Chiefs.”

Mmodi’s current agent disputes Seobe’s story

Hlatshwayo, of Future Sports Management, who now represents Mmodi confirmed that he acted on behalf of the player when he signed for Chiefs but disputes Seobe’s version of events.



“Yes, I signed (a management contract) with Pule on the 1st of July and Chiefs signed him on the same day,” Hlatshwayo responded when contacted for comment.



“We signed on the same day because you need to understand that his contract with Arrows was coming to an end on the 30th of June so we needed to wait for that. I think Pule is not obliged to send him (Seobe) the contract.



“I spoke to Pule a long time ago about representing him because I’ve known him for a while. I haven’t received any call from anyone about this.”