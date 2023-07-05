Fifa imposes ban on Royal AM over Nurkovic saga – report

Compiled by Sibongiseni Gumbi

Fifa, the world football governing body, has imposed a transfer ban on Royal AM, effective immediately, reports SABC Sport.

This decision comes after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic.

Nurkovic had his contract with the KwaZulu-Natal side cut short, and he took legal action over unfair dismissal.

Last week, Nurkovic’s lawyer, Davor Lazic, made a request to Fifa for heavy sanctions to be imposed on Royal AM.

The Serbian striker had joined Royal AM as a free agent from Kaizer Chiefs on a two-year deal, only to have his contract terminated three months later.

It was then claimed that he failed to fulfil his obligations as a player. Royal AM’s attorney, Leruma Thobejane, argued that Nurkovic had only reported for duty once.

And that he had featured in an unofficial game, the Macufe Cup, before being served with a 30-day notice letter to leave the team.

Fifa instructs Safa to impose ban on Royal AM

However, following months of deliberation, Fifa ruled in Nurkovic’s favour, ordering Royal AM to pay the player a R12-million settlement.

This includes agent and lawyer fees plus interest. In response to the Fifa ruling, Thobejane announced that the club would contest the case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), alleging bias on Fifa’s part.

He claimed that the decision was based solely on the player’s “version of events.” And Fifa have now sent communication to the South African Football Association (Safa) instructing a ban on Royal AM’s player registrations at the national level, effective from Monday, 3 July.

This ban will remain in place until Royal AM fulfils their financial obligations by paying the outstanding R12 million in full.

The sanctions imposed by Fifa are a significant blow to Royal AM, owned by prominent businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.