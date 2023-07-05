Ndlovu hopes Maritzburg can bounce back from relegation

By Katlego Modiba

Siphesihle Ndlovu is hoping see Maritzburg United make a swift return to the DStv Premiership after being relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.

Ndlovu spent three seasons at The Team of Choice before moving to Orlando Pirates. He made 84 appearances in all competitions and scored seven goals during his stay at the KwaZulu-Natal-based club.

United struggled last season and finished in 15th position in the DStv Premiership, to get sucked into the tricky relegation play-offs, where they ended in second place behind Cape Town Spurs, who will be playing top-flight football next season in their place.

“It’s very sad for the club because I thought they were going to make it but it didn’t happen,” Ndlovu said about his former club.

Friday night lights never forgotten

“It’s sad that the club has gown down and sad for the fans of Maritzburg because they used to cheer us up. Friday nights can never be forgotten because even if you were tired but hearing them cheering you on was always motivating.”

He added: “I would like them to come back as quickly as they can because Pietermaritzburg is a small area but full of talent. If Maritzburg United is there with their development then you will find that 10 or 15 players will have a chance of making it to the first team to become professional footballers so without the team now it will become more difficult for the youngsters coming up.”