Folz happy with AmaZulu mentality after Maritzburg draw

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC coach Romain Folz was left disappointed with the result but not the mentality of his team after their 1-1 draw at Maritzburg United on Friday night.

Folz’ team had to come from behind and secure an important point in their quest to move up the DStv Premiership standings.

On loan striker Kwame Peprah put Maritzburg United ahead early in the first half and they held on but slipped in the last minute.

AmaZulu equalised through Guily Manziba with what was technically the last kick of the game at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Folz was obviously unhappy with the result but praised his team’s resilience and fighting spirit.

“Their keeper was brilliant today, I have to be honest. I give him a lot of credit,” said Folz after the game.

“It is a draw. We fought. Last week we fought and got a draw when they equalised against us. This time we are the ones who equalised.

“This is a win for us in terms of mentality. We will take the one point but we deserved more.

“Even when I rewatch the game I know I will have that feeling that we deserved to win.

“We just gave the opponent a chance to hit us from nothing. But our confidence was good,” added the Frenchman.

Usuthu taking shape

Folz said Usuthu are now on the right track in terms of the mentality and should soon start reaping the rewards.

“Mentally it is starting to look like what I want. We do not quit until the end, we fight back and never surrender.”

Folz did however feel his team could have easily collected the full complement of points in this game.

“It was a game that we were in control from the first minute. But we made one mistake.

“If my memory is correct, it was a second ball from a defensive set piece – I have to watch to see who did not take care of the guys going for the second ball.

“There were two guys who were free. Other than that, I felt we played good football. We controlled the play.

“Of course we can do better going into the final third from time to time. But we created a certain amount of chances,” said Folz.

“It is a draw, don’t get me wrong, I am not happy with that result. But the mentality is what is going to count for the rest of the season.”

The draw, a third in a row, left Usuthu in sixth place with 24 points after 19 games.