Khenyeza irked by toothless Arrows attackers

Sibongiseni Gumbi

For a striker who scored over 100 goals in the PSL, Mabhudi Khenyeza should be really frustrated when Golden Arrows strikers miss easy chances.

Khenyeza has decried the lack of potency in front of goals and blamed it for Arrows’ uninspiring results of late.

Speaking after their 4-0 drubbing at TS Galaxy last weekend, Khenyeza says had they converted their chances, a different story would be told now.

“If we go back to the game we played, if we had converted our chances as quickly as possible… because games are won that way.

“Even if you watch the other games, for example last week: Cape Town City were leading 2-0, but they kept missing their chances.

“It was then that Stellenbosch came back and equalised. The important thing now more than anything else is converting our chances.

“We are creating the chances. The more we miss, it gives hope to the opponent and psychologically it somehow disturbs us.

“We need to bury the chances because that is what wins games,” said the Abafana Bes’thende mentor this week.

Royal AM are a known enemy

Arrows are up against neighbours Royal AM in a DStv Premiership Durban derby on Saturday afternoon.

Khenyeza preached the importance of utilising their chances ahead of this game, saying failure to do so will again be their let down.

“We have prepared very well because we know the opponent Royal AM very well,” says Khenyeza.

“We played them in the first round and they beat us 3-1. Even then we dominated the game in the second half but that does not matter.

“Whatever we do with the chances is what matters. Games like this one are determined by how you use your chances.

“A derby has its own tempo and atmosphere. We need to defend well as a unit but also make sure with the chances up front,” added Khenyeza.

Arrows’ recent results have seen them fall back to 11th position, four points off the relegation places.

They currently have 22 points after 19 games. Royal AM, who might be boosted by the return of John Maduka as coach, are also desperate for a win.

Thwihli Thwahla are a place behind Arrows with 21 points after 18 games. This should make for a thrilling game at Princess Magogo Stadium.