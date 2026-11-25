"When a player like that arrives, it just changes the whole camp. Players will raise their game," Lebese said

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese believes the arrival of Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana has given Amakhosi a major boost as they prepare for the Carling Knockout final against Orlando Pirates.

Mokwana made an immediate impact on his Chiefs debut against Mamelodi Sundowns last Sunday, scoring a goal and providing an assist in their 2-1 victory in the semi-final at Loftus Versfeld.

The former Espérance winger has already made his presence felt at Naturena, with Lebese convinced his arrival will raise the standards within the squad and create healthy competition for places.

“When a player like that arrives, it just changes the whole camp. Players will raise their game because of an addition of a player of that stature,” Lebese said on Radio 2000.

“His inclusion is very good for the team and the squad because what it does, it also creates a healthy competition with the players that are already there.

“There is so much quality in attack. Players like Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Tshabalala now need to raise their game to stay in the lineup so that creates healthy competition within a club so he’s a good addition.”

Chiefs have a ‘good squad’

Lebese, who spent nine years at Chiefs, believes the current squad has enough quality to challenge for silverware. The return of Langelihle Phili and Rushwin Dortley, alongside the addition of Mokwana, has also strengthened the team’s options, according to the former midfielder.

“On a good day, Kaizer Chiefs know how to take the game to Mamelodi Sundowns and the personnel they have, the addition of Mokwana, the return of Langelihle Phili and Rushwin Dortley gives so much stability to the team,” Lebese added.

“As well as Siphesihle Ndlovu coming on as a substitute. When you look at the squad now, they have a very good squad that can compete and can win the Carling Knockout too.”

Lebese won two league titles and five cup competitions during his time with the Glamour Boys before joining boyhood club Mamelodi Sundowns in 2017. However, his switch to Chloorkop failed to work out as expected, resulting in a loan move to SuperSport United.

He later had a spell in the United States with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC before bringing his professional playing career to an end.