'That boy has a big heart and is very focused, very disciplined and resilient,' said the former Chiefs and Bafana winger.

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs winger Siphiwe Tshabalala believes there is plenty more still to come from current Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng.

Mofokeng has has a brilliant start to the season for club and country. The 22-year-old moved to Union St-Gilloise in Belgium from Orlando Pirates this season and has already become a key attacker for the Belgian side.

For Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana, meanwhile, Mofokeng has bagged five goals in four 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D qualifiers, and is the current top scorer in the whole of AFCON qualifying.

Shabba on Rele – ‘You must not be fooled by his size’

“With Rele you must not be fooled by his size,” said Tshabalala on Monday at a press conference to announce a partnership between Coca-Cola and the Confederation of African Football for the next two AFCON finals.

“That boy has a big heart and is very focused, very disciplined and resilient.”

It has not all been plain-sailing for Mofokeng, who had a difficult 2024/25 season after an expected move abroad did not materialise.

‘It think it is just the beginning’

“At some point he was one player we all hoped would be the first (from Pirates’ talented squad) to ply his trade abroad. That did not happen. But it didn’t affect him and if it did he didn’t let us see it. He kept working hard and delivering top performances week in and week out. What is happening now, I am not surprised. He deserves what is happening in his career and I think it is just the beginning. We are yet to see the best of Rele.”

Mofokeng has five goals and four assists in 18 appearances this season for Union. On Sunday, he was in the starting line-up for the Union side that won 1-0 at Shandre Campbell’s Kortrijk. Union are top of the Jupiler Pro League, one point clear of Club Brugge.