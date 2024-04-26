Former PSL striker Katlego Mashego defends misfiring Shalulile

'With strikers, you can he hasn't not been scoring but are people that are supposed to provide for him helping him?' Mashego asked.

Katlego Mashego has come to the defence of Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile, who has come under criticism for his poor form in front of goal. The Namibian hitman hasn’t been the same since the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast three months ago.



Lady luck deserted him at the African spectacle where he failed to score although his nation reached the round 16 of the competition. The 30-year-old has only scored once in 2024 and the goal came in a champions league game against TP Mazembe last month.

Shalulile’s DStv Premiership form is also a subject of intense scrutiny. The last of four goals came against Cape Town Spurs last December. He is behind teammate Lucas Ribeiro and Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa who are leading the goal scoring charts with 11 league goals each.

Mashego who was a prolific marksman in playing days while turning out for SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, Moroka Swallows and Sundowns amongst others gave an interesting take on why Shalulile is struggling.

‘Shalulile is not missing chances’

“With strikers, you can he hasn’t not been scoring but are people that are supposed to provide for him helping him?” Mashego asked.



“It’s good and well to say a striker is not scoring but if he’s not missing chances then it’s a different scenario because Shalulile is not missing chances. If he was missing then it would have been something else but he’s not getting chances. I don’t want to say there’s no supply but he’s not missing chances that’s why he’s not scoring.”

Mahoota, as Mashego was popularly known, has called on the creative room in the Sundowns midfield to also play their part in helping Shalulile to get over his slump.



“When Shalulile was scoring, he would miss three and score two or he would miss three and score one but now he’s not missing chances,” he continued.



“You can’t score if you’re not missing chances. I’d want my striker to miss and players that are playing behind him to always provide for my striker.

“A striker is someone who feeds on other players like Mshishi (Themba Zwane), Marcelo Allende, Neo Maema. Those are people who should take pride in assisting Shalulile to either score or miss. If he’s not missing then I don’t think there’s anything he can do about it.”