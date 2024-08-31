Foster on target for Burnley in Blackburn derby draw

Lyle Foster warmed up for two important AFCON qualifiers with his first goal of the season for Burnley. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster opened his account for Burnley in the 2024/25 Championship season on Saturday, as the Clarets drew 1-1 at home to Blackburn in a North-West England derby.

Foster was the subject of speculation over a move to English Premier League side Ipswich before the transfer window closed on Friday night, but that did not materialise.

The 23 year-old was named in the Burnley starting line-up on Saturday at Turf Moor, and he struck in the 10th minute, powering home a fine header from Jaidon Anthony’s excellent cross.

But Blackburn levelled in the 23rd minute, courtesy of a wonder strike from Andreas Weimann.

Bafana Boost

Foster’s goal will be heartening for Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, with South Africa opening their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with games against Uganda and South Sudan on September 6 and 10.