Mosimane weighs in on why SA players struggle in Europe

'Look, it is a concern for me and I was banking on Lyle Foster and now look what happened,' Mosimane said.

Decorated coach Pitso Mosimane has given his thoughts on why South African players struggle to make the grade abroad. Lyle Foster was the only Bafana Bafana player who plied his trade in the English Premier League last season.

In years gone by, the ’96 Africa Cup of Nations exported a lot of players overseas that played in top leagues across Europe. Mamelodi Sundowns’ pair of Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau are linked with moves away from the PSL but nothing has materialised so far.

Orlando Pirates rising star Relebohile Mofokeng is also said to have attracted interest from Scottish giants Rangers. At the moment, South Africa has no players in the top tier divisions in Spain, Italy or Germany.

Speaking on Radio 2000 recently, the former Al-Aly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach explained why other African countries are ahead in moving their top talent to big teams outside the continent.

“Look, it is a concern for me and I was banking on Lyle Foster and now look what happened (Burnley have been relegated to the Championship). I was banking on Percy in the Premier League, the same way (Steven) Pienaar, Benni McCarthy and Shaun Bartlett represented us, but we don’t have anybody now and it’s not nice,” Mosimane said.

“We need to have the right product and the right players. Did you hear what John Barnes said about South African players? He said that we have players but we don’t easily have the right type of player for the English Premier League but West Africa has that type of player for the Premier League.

‘The right product for the right market’

“Watch the Nigeria team play South Africa, where is that flair or whatever? But those guys are playing for AC Milan and Napoli. Why is that?

“It’s because you must have the right product for the right market. Maybe we have the right product for the kasi flavour which is good. I don’t think there’s anybody who can beat us if there was a football tournament about that. We have the technique and skills but if you want the product to play at the world cup maybe it’s (Evidence) Makgopa. Maybe he’s that kind of a player.”

Bafana legends McCarthy, Bartlett, Lucas Radebe, Mark Fish and Aaron Mokoena have in the past carved out successful careers in England, while Delron Buckley and Sibusiso Zuma are revered in Germany and Denmark respectively.