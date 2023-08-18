Franco happy with AmaZulu progress ahead of Bay clash

Usuthu next face Richards Bay in a KwaZulu-Natal derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

After playing just two games in the DStv Premiership, AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin is happy with what he has seen from his players and says his players are working really hard to get into the starting line-up.



Franco, who was appointed as the new AmaZulu coach prior to the start of this season, has registered two goalless draws against Royal AM and SuperSport United in his first two official games.

“They look amazing in the last couple of weeks since I’ve been here. I think the team is working too hard and all the players are committed. We are situation where it’s tough for the coaching staff. But it’s an ideal one when we have many doubts about the players who want to be in the starting eleven and the players who want to be in the 20 list (match day squad). That’s why they are working very hard,” said the Usuthu coach during their media open day this week.



Franco says it is vital for AmaZulu to register a win against the Natal Rich Boyz, whom he believes he knows them very well having played them during pre-season.

The Spanish mentor, however, expects a difficult game against their neighbours even though they have lost two games already in the league.



“We know Richards Bay well, we already faced them twice during the pre-season. We weren’t capable of beating them two times, we played two draws. Even if they have not started well in the league, we know it’s going to be a tough game and it’s important,” the Spaniard added.

“We are playing at home. We had very good sensations in the last two games, but now we need a win to be more sure and believe that we are doing. So, this is the objective for the game.”

AmaZulu go into this clash having collected only two points, while Richards Bay are yet to register any points so far in this campaign.