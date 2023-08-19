Sundowns brush aside Chippa to maintain perfect start

It's still early days but only a few would bet against the Chloorkop-based side to defend their title.

Aubrey Modiba of Sundowns and Craig Martin of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday. (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns made it four wins in as many DStv Premiership matches with a 2-0 win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.



Aubrey Modiba got the ball rolling for Sundowns with a great finish after being set up by Themba Zwane. An unfortunate own goal by Justice Chabalala put daylight between the two sides.

Chippa came into the game looking for their first win of the season but they came unstuck against a well-oiled Sundowns team.

The Brazilians were never really in trouble against the Chilli Boys who played to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates in midweek.

Goodman Mosele, who scored in the draw against the Buccaneers had a quiet night as the defending champions clinched all three points.

They are now on 12 points at the summit of the table, five ahead of second-placed SuperSport United who recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Cape Town City on Friday.



Rulani Mokwena will be pleased with yet another clean sheet after they demolished Golden Arrows 4-0 on Tuesday.

It is the first time since the 2010 season that Sundowns started the campaign in such vein of form.

Masandawana have looked comfortable in all their games to re-affirm themselves as early title favourites.