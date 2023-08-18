Sundowns’ Maema picks out Chippa’s main threats

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema has identified two Chippa United players who will require special attention when the two teams lock horns in a DStv Premiership match on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.



Sundowns will be looking to make it four league wins in a row while the Chilli Boys are still looking for their first win of the season.



Chippa have drawn all three of their matches up to now against Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates.



“Their wingers are very quick on the counter-attack and that’s their main strength,” Maema noted.



“They also have (Luvuyo) Memela and (Augustine) Mulenga who are influential when it comes to their game plan.



“They are the players that will pose a threat going forward and we will make sure we guard against them.”



Maema believes that Morgan Mammila’s side will take confidence from the hard-fought 1-1 draw against Pirates in midweek.



“Playing Chippa United is tough, especially playing them in their own backyard. We’re expecting a difficult and intense match,” the 27-year-old said.



“They are a counter-attacking team and they are very quick on the sides. I think they are also motivated by playing those draws against Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.”



Despite their good start to the new campaign, the defending champions were criticised for scraping past Sekhukhune United, Chiefs and Moroka Swallows in the MTN8.

However, The Brazilians put four unanswered goals past a hapless Golden Arrows side on Tuesday to silence their critics.



“It’s very important for us to focus on our goals. The coach told us that it won’t be easy this season and people are going to talk,” Maema concluded.

“We should just stick together as a team and win every single match that is there because we know that everybody wants to beat us. We know that to expect because we’re a big club and the defending champions.



“It’s important to look at not only the goals that we score, but the two clean sheets we have out of four matches. That’s very important because it’s only the start of the season and we’re getting there.”