All eyes on Chivaviro as Bimenyimana exits Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ axing of Caleb Bimenyimana this week clearly shows that the team will be more reliant on new striker Ranga Chivaviro going forward.

And this means the burly former Marumo Gallants attacker needs to start firing soon, and help the team start picking up points in the DStv Premiership.

In the three games they have played so far, Chiefs have scored three goals and registered just one win. They beat Cape Town City 2-1 in the MTN8 last weekend.

Before that, they had scored a goalless draw against Chippa United and lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in league games.

Speaking after Chiefs win last weekend’s where Chivaviro was introduced as a late substitute, Ntseki said he was still using Chivaviro sparingly.

The 30-year-old got a little knock in his first few days at Chiefs and missed all of the team’s pre-season warm-up matches.

“We are still managing Ranga. He was brought in because their defenders were staying very deep,” said Ntseki.

“He is very physical and can hold the ball and can flick the balls. And we wanted the team to come fresh to Cape Town.

“That was the plan in terms of our recovery and freshness. That was the plan. In the first half we were looking at speed and quality, trying to get behind the defence.

“He came in just to stabilise the defence and strengthen the defence, so we needed to bring in Ranga.”

Chiefs’ other options despite Chivaviro

Besides Chivaviro, Chiefs have Ashley Du Preez and Christian Saile in attack. But Ntseki seems to prefer to use them on the wings then as direct strikers.

The Naturena side also added Colombian striker Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios to their attacking players this week but he is yet to arrive in the country.



And Gonzales may need some time to settle in and gel with the team, and in that time, Chivaviro will have to step up and lead the team’s attack.

Chiefs are away to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a league game expected to be exciting.

Galaxy have proved to be a side who enjoy playing and frustrating Chiefs more than any other opponent in the PSL.