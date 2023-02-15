Gallants’ Molangoane says Akhdar clash not as easy as it looked

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The score between Marumo Gallants and Al Akhdar in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup might look like it was a walk in the park for the South African outfit, but winger, Joseph Molangoane says it was an intense game on the field.



Gallants beat the Libyan club 4-1 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday, with Molangoane being among the scorers, with the other goals coming from Ranga Chivaviro (brace) and Lesiba Nku.

“I know when you look at the score-line you might think that everything was easy for us, but to be honest, that was not the case,” Molangoane reveals.

“Those guys are very tactical and strong. It was not really an easy game for us. We had to apply ourselves and give everything. I think one thing I might say that they might have had a problem with is the grass, they are used to playing in artificial fields, so they were struggling here.

“We played and we won, I am happy with the victory and I am also happy that I managed to score coming from the bench. It is a good start for us in the competition and we are looking forward to the upcoming games.”

Gallants might have had a good start in the Confederation Cup, but there is concern in the DStv Premiership, with the club facing relegation as they lay at the foot of the league table after amassing 18 points in 21 games.



Molangoane believes Gallants are a very competitive team and can get out of the current situation in the domestic league.

“We are a team that has been to many finals, we are competitive. We don’t belong where we are and I know that we have what it takes to get out of that position. It’s just that we didn’t start the season well, we didn’t have the luck that we have at the moment. But things are going well for us and everyone at the club is fighting for the team,” he concluded.