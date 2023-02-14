Folz happy with Nedbank Cup win, but believes Usuthu could have done better

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

AmaZulu FC coach Romain Folz was happy with the result but not necessarily the performance as his side beat Tornado FC to move into the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup on the weekend.

Folz revealed that they had to make sure that they didn’t undermine their opponents, and he believes they could have done better in front of goal.

The AmaZulu coach, however, praised some of his substitutes for the 3-2 victory against the ABC Motsepe League side, thanks to goals by Mbongeni Gumede, Gabadinho Mhango and Bongi Ntuli.

“I think we did everything we needed to do, to respect the opponents, to respect the game and I think we did all of that,” said Folz.

“We entered the game very seriously, with composure, we had a task to do and we (did) that. I believe there were some gaps here and there, sometimes the team was caught in transition, it was not as clear as you would like it to be (the result).

“But everybody came to the party, even the substitutes – most of them had an impact on the game. I believe it is a game that should have finished 4-1 or 4-0 if we were better in front of goal.”

While believing that the scoreline could have been different had his players took their chances in front of goals, Folz has chosen to focus on moving forward and only taking positives to their next game.



“You always focus on the positives and fix the negatives, but there weren’t many negatives,” he added.

With a place in the last 16 wrapped up for the KwaZulu-Natal-based club, their next task is back in the DStv Premiership, with a meeting against TS Galaxy in Durban scheduled for Saturday night.

Folz will be hoping his side continue with their five games unbeaten streak in all competitions, with the club having recorded two wins and three draws in those games.