PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Gallants suspend head coach Lafitte

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

2 March 2026

01:14 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'The suspension follows issues relating to a failure to comply with contractual duties,' read a statement from the Betway Premiership club.

Alexandre Lafitte - Marumo Gallants

Alexandre Lafitte has been suspended as head coach of Marumo Gallants with immediate effect, the club announced on Monday. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Marumo Gallants announced on Monday that they have suspended head coach Alexandre Lafitte with immediate effect, pending an internal disciplinary enquiry.

Gallants – ‘Management is concerned’

“The suspension follows issues relating to a failure to comply with contractual duties,” read a statement from the Betway Premiership club.

“The club has also not been performing to the expected standard in recent fixtures.

“The club takes matters of governance, professionalism and accountability seriously. As such, the necessary internal processes are being followed, in line with the club’s policies and contractual obligations.

“Management is concerned about the team’s current poor performance and will be announcing the acting head coach in due course.

“Marumo Gallants would like to assure its supporters, partners and stakeholders that team operations continue as normal, and that the team remains fully focused on preparations for the upcoming fixtures.

“The club appreciates the continued support and understanding from its fans and partners during this period. Further comment will be issued if and when appropriate.”

A young coach

Lafitte was appointed by Gallants at the end of June 2025, after he had led Stade D’Abidjan to the Ivorian league title. At 28, Lafitte was the youngest coach in the South African top flight.

The Frenchman coach Gallants in just 24 matches in all competitions, winning six, drawing six and losing 12.

He leaves with Gallants 14th in the Premiership, with just 15 points from 19 matches. The Mangaung-based side have lost all six of the games they have played this year in all competitions, without scoring a single goal.

RELATED ARTICLES

Lafitte’s main achievement was taking Gallants to the Carling Black Label Knockout final, where they lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Marumo Gallants

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ipid’s Phala Phala report no longer secret … but there’s a catch
News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced
News Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know
News ‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs
Opinion Russia elephant in Cyril’s room

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News