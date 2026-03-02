Gallants suspend head coach Lafitte

'The suspension follows issues relating to a failure to comply with contractual duties,' read a statement from the Betway Premiership club.

Marumo Gallants announced on Monday that they have suspended head coach Alexandre Lafitte with immediate effect, pending an internal disciplinary enquiry.

Gallants – ‘Management is concerned’

“The suspension follows issues relating to a failure to comply with contractual duties,” read a statement from the Betway Premiership club.

“The club has also not been performing to the expected standard in recent fixtures.

“The club takes matters of governance, professionalism and accountability seriously. As such, the necessary internal processes are being followed, in line with the club’s policies and contractual obligations.

“Management is concerned about the team’s current poor performance and will be announcing the acting head coach in due course.

“Marumo Gallants would like to assure its supporters, partners and stakeholders that team operations continue as normal, and that the team remains fully focused on preparations for the upcoming fixtures.

“The club appreciates the continued support and understanding from its fans and partners during this period. Further comment will be issued if and when appropriate.”

A young coach

Lafitte was appointed by Gallants at the end of June 2025, after he had led Stade D’Abidjan to the Ivorian league title. At 28, Lafitte was the youngest coach in the South African top flight.

The Frenchman coach Gallants in just 24 matches in all competitions, winning six, drawing six and losing 12.

He leaves with Gallants 14th in the Premiership, with just 15 points from 19 matches. The Mangaung-based side have lost all six of the games they have played this year in all competitions, without scoring a single goal.

Lafitte’s main achievement was taking Gallants to the Carling Black Label Knockout final, where they lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates.