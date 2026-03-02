Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL » Mgosi

Sirino’s Kaizer Chiefs future in limbo

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

2 March 2026

12:49 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Amakhosi have not opened discussions with the 35-year-old over a new deal.

Sirino's Kaizer Chiefs future in limbo

Gaston Sirino of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 football match against Orbit College at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 4 November 2025 ©Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kaizer Chiefs have yet to make a decision on Gastón Sirino’s future, whose contract is set to expire in three months’ time. 

The experienced midfielder has struggled for regular game time this season and has often been deployed as an impact player from the bench.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Clueless Chiefs’ season collapses in derby humiliation

He was an unused substitute in the 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates last Saturday, and information reaching Phakaaathi suggests that Sirino’s spell at Naturena could be drawing to a close.

According to a source close to the situation, Amakhosi have not opened discussions with the 35-year-old over a new deal. Sirino signed a two-year contract in 2024 after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns.

“By now there should be some indication that the club want to keep him, but there is no sign that he will remain beyond this season. At present, there are no talks over a new deal,” said the source.

The arrival of Lebohang Maboe has seen him preferred in midfield, with Sirino’s role diminishing significantly. 

It marks a stark contrast to his debut campaign at Chiefs, where the Uruguayan played an influential role in guiding the club to Nedbank Cup glory.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou refuses to respond to Kaze’s ‘dirty tactics’ comment

Sirino made his name at Sundowns during a trophy-laden six-year spell after joining from Bolivian outfit Club Bolívar in 2018.

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Gaston Sirino Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ipid’s Phala Phala report no longer secret … but there’s a catch
News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced
News Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know
News ‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs
Opinion Russia elephant in Cyril’s room

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News