Sirino’s Kaizer Chiefs future in limbo

Amakhosi have not opened discussions with the 35-year-old over a new deal.

Kaizer Chiefs have yet to make a decision on Gastón Sirino’s future, whose contract is set to expire in three months’ time.

The experienced midfielder has struggled for regular game time this season and has often been deployed as an impact player from the bench.

He was an unused substitute in the 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates last Saturday, and information reaching Phakaaathi suggests that Sirino’s spell at Naturena could be drawing to a close.

According to a source close to the situation, Amakhosi have not opened discussions with the 35-year-old over a new deal. Sirino signed a two-year contract in 2024 after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns.

“By now there should be some indication that the club want to keep him, but there is no sign that he will remain beyond this season. At present, there are no talks over a new deal,” said the source.

The arrival of Lebohang Maboe has seen him preferred in midfield, with Sirino’s role diminishing significantly.

It marks a stark contrast to his debut campaign at Chiefs, where the Uruguayan played an influential role in guiding the club to Nedbank Cup glory.

Sirino made his name at Sundowns during a trophy-laden six-year spell after joining from Bolivian outfit Club Bolívar in 2018.