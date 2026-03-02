Europe beckons for Makhanya after impressive MLS stint

'This was always part of the plan when he moved to the US. The bigger picture was Europe,' said a source close to the player.

Former South African youth international Olwethu Makhanya is reportedly on his way to Europe after spending three seasons plying his trade in the United States.

The defender has been on the books of Major League Soccer outfit Philadelphia Union since making the move from Stellenbosch FC in 2023.

ALSO READ: Hunt targets 30 points after another Stellies win

Reports suggest Europe now beckons for Makhanya, who played his part as Philadelphia Union clinched the Supporters’ Shield.

Sources close to the 21-year-old indicate that a number of European scouts have been monitoring his progress for some time.

It remains unclear which country he will ultimately land in, but it is understood that one of Europe’s elite leagues including England and Germany, forms part of the broader plan to elevate his career to the next level.

“This was always part of the plan when he moved to the US. The bigger picture was Europe. A few clubs have shown interest and we will look at securing the best possible destination for him,” said a source close to the player.

“I believe he’s immensely talented and capable of competing in some of Europe’s top leagues. It’s only a matter of time before his dream of playing in one of the major leagues becomes a reality.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Sebelebele revels in derby win

“There was never any thought of him returning home to the PSL, as some have suggested. He has done well abroad and, come July or thereabouts, the picture regarding his next destination should be clearer.”