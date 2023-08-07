Gloating Mammila ruffles Chiefs coach Ntseki’ feathers 

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Chippa United coach, Morgan Mammila’s boastful comments after his team held Kaizer Chiefs to a goalless draw irked Molefi Ntseki.

Mammila said Chiefs were merely lucky to have eked out a point in their first DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

“In the first 45 minutes, there was not even one shot on target from Kaizer Chiefs… We dominated them in the first half and we had clearer chances,” said Mammila after the game.

“To be honest, we should have won this match. I only saw Kaizer Chiefs in the last 10 minutes.”

These words didn’t sit well with Ntseki who was playing his first official game as Chiefs coach following his appointment in July.

“Maybe he (Mammila) understands the game differently,” Ntseki told the media afterwards.

“It was a game with two teams competing to win the game. And both teams created chances, both teams were under pressure, under siege in certain stages of the game.

“I’m not going to speak on behalf of the other coach or the other team… But I think our team did very well defensively.

“And like I said offensively, we can do better in converting the chances and creating more chances.”

Chiefs looked out of sorts in the attacking third and Ntseki admits that it is an area he will need to sharpen more going forward.

“We did very well in certain moments of the game. Especially when we were making midfield rotations,” he added.

Ntseki decries non penetrative attack

“We created pockets for us to play forward or to make those forward runs.

“But I think we lacked penetration, especially in the last third. We did not take shots at goal to call for the keeper or their defenders to work.

“I think in terms of possession, we had fairly good possession in the game but possession doesn’t win you games.

“What was missing was us getting into the last third and threatening the goals,” explained the Amakhosi mentor.

Ntseki will have a short turnaround time to finetune his team with the next game set for Wednesday.

Chiefs will have to dig deeper if they are to come out with anything at Mamelodi Sundowns who host them at Lucas Moripe Stadium.