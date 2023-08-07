Mokwena says Sundowns will respect ‘improved’ Chiefs

By Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is wary of a Kaizer Chiefs side that is still looking to find their feet under new coach Molefi Ntseki. Amakhosi huffed and puffed to a goalless draw against Chippa United in Durban on Sunday.

The result would have encouraged the drumbeating Sundowns faithful ahead of Wednesday’s DStv Premiership heavyweight clash, scheduled for Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Mokwena’s charges recorded a league double over the Naturena-based side last season, that included a 4-0 drubbing at Loftus Versfeld.

Despite being understandably overwhelming favourites ahead of the game, the reigning champions are not resting on their laurels as goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson was sent to spy on Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium after they failed to break down the Chilli Boys.

“The starting point is that we have to respect every team. We respect our opponents and Kaizer Chiefs is no different,” Mokwena warned during a press conference on Monday.

“You know the rivalry between Sundowns and Chiefs and it makes this a big encounter. You’ve got a new coach who needs time to work on his ideas and get players to adapt.

“The two centre-backs give them a little of stability in (Thatayoni) Ditlhokwe and (Given) Msimango. That shows a big improvement on their side. Big respect to them because from a physical side they have enough to hurt you. It does seem to me that from a quality point of view, they have improved.”

The state of Lucas Moripe Stadium is also a topic of discussion after the league previously banned the venue from hosting PSL matches. However, Mokwena is confident that the pitch will be in good condition for the game.

“Fortunately, I drove to Moripe last Sunday with staff members that work the pitch,” he revealed.

“There’s been some good work done. Even though I don’t think it will be the best pitch possible … I think will be in good condition to host a good game.”