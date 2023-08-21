Hlatshwayo backs SuperSport’s Okon as ‘next big thing’

Ime Okon is “the next big thing” in South African football. That’s according to ex-Bafana Bafana and current SuperSport United captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe’s move to Kaizer Chiefs meant that Hlatshwayo would have a new partner in crime at the centre of Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s defence.

Little-known Okon has shown a glimpse of becoming a top defender after making the step up from the Diski Challenge team.

The 18-year-old has been paired with Hlatshwayo who also made his professional debut as a teenager for Ajax Cape Town in 2009.

“How do I feel about Ime? I think he’s the next big thing,” Hlatshwayo said about his new protégé in an interview with Phakaaathi.

“As much as these youngsters look up to us but at his age, I was on a different level than he is. I always tell him that at his age I was not yet where he is now.

“Having to make his debut at 18 years, he has a bright future ahead of him because he’s tall and very fast for a centre-back.

“Ime is quick, strong and a good listener because he has been doing what the coach told him. He can improve game by game and it’s for us as senior players to make sure we guide him and show him the way.”

Shandre Campbell is another exciting academy graduate who has earned rave reviews for his performances this season. The 33-year-old Hlatshwayo who won the league with Bidvest Wits in 2017 has also taken on a role of guiding the next generation of youngsters coming through SuperSport’s academy.

“The coach is slowly introducing them to the senior team. Shandre Campbell got the man of the match against Richards Bay,” Hlatshwayo said.

“It is for us to keep them grounded and to make sure they are focused. I’ve worked with Gavin Hunt for many years and it’s on us to make them understand what kind of coach he is.

“He will give them opportunities but they need to show why they are there because the coach trusts them. They must stay humble because I was once a youngster and I know how it feels to be making your debut in the PSL.”