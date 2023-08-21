Kekana takes heart from Sundowns defensive stability

'I't's always nice to keep a clean sheet away from home under difficult conditions and it's something we will improve on,' said the Sundowns defender.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana is encouraged with yet another clean sheet, with games coming in thick and fast in the DStv Premiership.



The 2-0 win over Chippa United last Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was their third shut-out in a row following the 4-0 drubbing of Golden Arrows and 1-0 win over Moroka Swallows in the MTN8.



Kekena, who was on the scoresheet in the one-way traffic against Arrows, believes keeping it tight at the back will be key if they are to defend their DStv Premiership title.



We didn’t start the season with clean sheets and we’re trying to bring that back,” Kekana said to the club’s media team.



“It was obviously a big factor in us winning the league last season and we want to be as solid as possible at the back and not concede goals.



“We know the quality we have upfront and we will always score goals. It’s always nice to keep a clean sheet away from home under difficult conditions and it’s something we will improve on.”



The 30-year-old says they will not be side-tracked by the criticism that their wins haven’t been as convincing despite winning all of their five matches. Rulani Mokwena’s charges laboured to wins against Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows, winning by narrow margins.

However, they seem to have found their midas touch in front of goal in the last two league games.



“Our job is to do our business on the field, we don’t take into consideration what’s being said outside,” he says.



“We know our qualities and what we are capable of and the only thing we can control is what we do on the pitch.



“I think we did that well. It’s always difficult coming up against Chippa United.They were motivated, you could tell by how they started the game, but I think we held them well.”



The high-riding defending champions will be on the road again to face a winless Richards Bay side in a league encounter on Wednesday.

The stats are in favour of Sundowns, who have won all of their previous four games against the Natal Rich Boyz and in the process scored 10 goals.