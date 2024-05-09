Hunt and Seema not happy with the stalemate

In a recurring theme, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has once again blamed inexperience for dropping points against Sekhukhune United in a DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori looked to have bagged all three points when Bradley Grobler scored with three minutes left but Chibuike Ohizu equalised on the stroke of fulltime to secure a hard-fought point.

Hunt was not pleased with the fact that his side failed to close shop as both teams shared the spoils in Tshwane. SuperSport are now sixth on the log while Babina Noko remain in fourth position behind Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC and champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I thought we had it (the game) and inexperience cost us again. We’re learning the hard way and that’s all we can do,” Hunt bemoaned after the match.

“We’re overachieving with some of these kids but it’s costing us but we’re going to learn. They have to get better and they will get better. We will try to finish as high as we can and we should still finish in the top four. Tonight would have been a big step forward but we’re learning on the job.”

Hunt and his charges missed out on an opportunity to build on their win over Royal AM in the last match. They will next play basement dwellers Cape Town Spurs on Friday.



Meanwhile, Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema was more scathing in his assessment of the game.

“The 1-1 score, I think they (SuperSport) will take it but for us, I don’t think that we can be proud of ourselves because from the first five minutes you could see that SuperSport was a team that was playing in moments but we threatened all the time but we didn’t take our chances,” he said.

“We knew that we would score as soon as we became composed and that is how our goal came. What’s painful is the way we conceded the goal and the timing of it. That’s why it’s hard for me to say we’re happy with this point.

“Look at how our striker scored, he had time to control and finish. That’s what we were supposed to do from the first minute but we rushed all the time. SuperSport committed numbers but when we won the ball, we took wrong decisions but credit must go to the players for not giving up. Conceding so late and coming back shows that team has character but it was a difficult match.”