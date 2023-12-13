FCSB ready to sell Ngezana at ‘right price’ amid interest from France

Ngezana has been one of the top performers for FCSB in the Romanian Superliga.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana might be playing in France soon after his club FCSB president Gigi Becali confirmed interest for the defender from a team in France.

ALSO READ: Pirates striker Marou is on the way out

The defender has settled well in Romania after a not-so-convincing start in in Europe.

And now he might be headed to France after Becali said all his players are for sale for the right price.

“Ngezana, Vasilescu, Christiaan Georgescu, Lonescu and Octavian Popescue. Everyone, anyone, is for sale at my place. If they give me a good price, I’ll sell anyone. I’ll sell them all. I’m not attached to any player,” Becali was quoted as saying by Fanatik.

Ngezana has been one of the top performers for FCSB in the Romanian Superliga, with the ex-Chiefs defender making 14 appearances for the club across all competitions. His efforts and outstanding performances for the club went on to earn him the best player of round one of the Romanian Cup last month.

With his adjustment to life in the foreign country starting to work well for him, as he has scored a goal for the team in the Romania Super Cup and he has one assist in the league. Becali, who brought Ngezana to the club in a move that surprised many in the country in July, must be proud of himself for signing the player and he is repaying the faith shown to him by the team.

Ngezana and his FCSB teammates have started the season well, with the club currently five points clear at the top of the log after collecting 38 points in 19 matches.

The team has also been good in defence, where Ngezana and company have only conceded 19 goals while finding the back of the net 32 times.

ALSO READ: Morena says Sundowns must ‘grind’ to take down Cape Town Spurs

FSCB will be back in action over the weekend when they take on Hermannastadt at home. Ngezana will be keen to keep on displaying quality performances for the club which will eventually see him continue attracting interest at other bigger leagues.