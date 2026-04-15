‘I’m not Messi or Ronaldo’, says Chiefs striker Flavio Silva

"It is always about the team," says Silva.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio Silva says he is not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but if his teammates give him the right supply he will score goals for Amakhosi.

Silva scored his eighth goal of the campaign in all competitions in Chiefs’ 2-0 win over TS Galaxy on Sunday, and will be looking to add to his goal tally when Chiefs take on Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight.



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“It is always about the team. I always speak to my team-mates and tell them I can score goals, but I am not Lionel Messi, I am not Cristiano Ronaldo. I am not going to dribble three or four players and score on my own,” Silva told the Chiefs media department.

“I make my movement, they must pass to me, and I believe in them. So, it is always about the team.

“Of course, we cannot stop until the end. If I can score 20 goals, I will go for 22. There is no limit.”



Silva came under a bit of criticism from his own fans earlier this season after missing some easy chances, but the Guinea-Bissau born striker says he does not take criticism from fans to heart, because he knows he will be judged on his goals.



“For me, as long as the criticism is not personal, it is OK. It means maybe I am not playing well and that I can improve. When I am playing well, I know they will greet me, respect me and give me a lot of love. So for me, it is no problem. It is part of the game.”

Silva not satisfied

Chiefs are on a four-game winning run heading into the game against Magesi, but Silva believes Amakhosi could still do more this season.



“For me, I am not 100 percent satisfied. I cannot say I am fully happy, but it is a better situation now because if we look at last season, the club was struggling,” he said. “It is still not enough because of the size of this club. The minimum we can give is to compete with the top clubs. I think we are not there yet, but we are close. It is a process.”

Chiefs beat Magesi 2-0 in the reverse fixture last month, but Silva is expecting a tough game this time around against the Dikwena tsa Meetse outfit that is fighting for survival.

“Yes, we have good memories, but that is already in the past. We are coming for three points again because we have big ambition,” he said.

“We respect them. We cannot underestimate them. We know they have a big target because they want to stay in the PSL next season. But we also have our own target. We have the ambition to qualify for CAF and to finish in the top three,” concluded Silva.