Chiefs make it five wins in a row with Magesi demolition

For Magesi, the defeat was a missed opportunity to move off the bottom of the log.

High-flying Kaizer Chiefs made it five consecutive wins in the Betway Premiership after they hammered struggling Magesi FC 4-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

Goals from Flavio Silva, Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala and Khanyisa Mayo took third-placed Amakhosi to 45 points. They trail second-placed Orlando Pirates with 10 points and have a game in hand over the Buccaneers.



ALSO READ: ‘I’m not Messi or Ronaldo’, says Chiefs striker Flavio Silva

For Magesi, the defeat was a missed opportunity to move off the bottom of the log, but they remained in position 16 with a mere 17 points, two points behind 14th placed Marumo Gallants and 15th placed ORBIT College with just six games to go before the end of the season. Things are not really not looking good for Dikwena tsa Meetse in their first season in the top flight.

Co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef made just one change from the team that beat TS Galaxy 2-0 in their last match with Inacio Miguel coming in for Given Msimango at centre back.

As expected, Amakhosi dominated ball possession from the first whistle, but it was Dikwena tsa Meetse who came close to taking the lead in the 24th minute, but Thabang Sibanyoni’s free header from a corner kick went just over the crossbar.

This miss would prove costly for the bottom-placed side as Silva put Chiefs in the 33rd minute. The Guinea-Bissau born striker showed his goal poaching instincts when, with the goals behind him, turned his marker before unleashing a powerful shot that went past a stunned Elvis Chipezeze. It was Silva’s second goal in three days, having also found the back of the net in Chiefs win over TS Galaxy in their previous game last Sunday.

The visitors doubled their lead four minutes later through Duba who found himself unmarked on the far side and punished Magesi for their sloppy defending with a low shot.

Chiefs took their two-goal lead into the interval.

Pressure continued to mount on Dikwena tsa Meetse in the second half, and they conceded a third goal when Shabalala rattled home a perfectly weighted cross from substitute Reeve Frosler in the 62nd minute.



ALSO READ: Cupido admits Kekana blow as Sundowns eye CAF final spot

Diteboho Mofokeng gave Magesi some hope when he pulled one back with a header seven minutes later. But substitute Khanyisa Mayo retained Chiefs’ three-goal lead in the 83rd minute and it proved to be the final nail in the Dikwena tsa Meetse’s coffin.