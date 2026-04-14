Kaze’s warning to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Magesi clash

"We still have eight games to go until the end of the league," said Kaze.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Betway Premiership clash against bottom-placed Magesi FC, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has warned his charges against relaxing and thinking that they “have arrived”.



The game is set to take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (kick-off is at 7.30pm).



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Amakhosi are currently third on the log after collecting 42 points in 22 matches. Mathematically, Chiefs are still in the running for the league title, but with them trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 14 points and second-place Orlando Pirates by 13, a third-place finish seems to be the realistic target for them.



Chiefs go into this clash against Magesi in good form having won their last four consecutive matches. Magesi, on the other side, come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United in a Limpopo derby last Saturday.



Speaking ahead of the game, Kaze warned his Chiefs players not to rest on their laurels thinking they will just walk over Magesi.



“We still have eight games to go until the end of the league, and we need to do everything game by game to try and finish as high as we can,” said Kaze.



“And as coaches, we know what we want to do and will do our best for the remaining games. When you are in such a big club that you can’t allow yourself to relax or to feel that you have arrived.”

Kaze responds to critics

Meanwhile, Kaze has responded to critics who have questioned his credentials, dismissing suggestions that he is nothing more than a “translator” who got lucky to get a head coaching role at Chiefs.

“You know, I know football is quite difficult and social media and everyone thinks their opinions are important but the biggest thing is the trust we have from the club and the trust we have in ourselves,” said Kaze.



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“I was going to say what others said before, it’s the biggest club in South Africa. I was born in a small country, Burundi. What are the odds that I’ll be here? Which means that I’ve been in very, very big spaces and, you know, those things, they don’t hurt me personally because I know what I’m capable of. And with the trust that we have from the club, we’re going to do everything to place the team where it belongs,” concluded Kaze.