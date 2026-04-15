OPINION: Imposter syndrome looms over Pirates’ pursuit of Sundowns

With Sundowns hitting top gear, the outcome of the race is beginning to feel inevitable.

Orlando Pirates have enjoyed yet another good season, having secured the MTN8 and Carling Knockout but in a league race, being good isn’t good enough.

With six matches remaining, every game must now be approached like a cup final if they are to have any realistic chance of ending Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance in the Betway Premiership.

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The 2-2 draw against Richards Bay last Friday will have felt like a gut punch for their supporters.The reality is that any title-chasing team should be able to win a match if they score two goals.

Instead, there is a growing sense that doubt may have crept in, and with Sundowns hitting top gear, the outcome of the race is beginning to feel inevitable. In truth, if Pirates fall short yet again and continue to carry the tag of perennial bridesmaids, the psychological toll could be significant.

It is difficult to see how they recover from another near miss, especially if they finish second to Sundowns for a fourth consecutive season. Looking back, those early back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants are proving to be costly.

I have already stated that there’s no margin for error at this stage. Handing Sundowns the initiative in the run-in is a dangerous game. Former Pirates coach Jose Riveiro’s description of Sundowns as a “points machine” feels more accurate than ever.

A run of ten straight victories, including a 2-1 win over Pirates in February, underlines their ruthless efficiency when it matters most. Championship races are often defined by statement wins against fellow title rivals, and Pirates have yet to clear that hurdle.

The Buccaneers just haven’t been unable to plant any real seed of doubt in their rivals’ minds. Their tussle at Loftus Versfeld ended in a 1-1 draw and that was another opportunity missed make a big statement

By contrast, Sundowns have laid down their marker emphatically in recent weeks. For Pirates supporters, six wins from six is the absolute minimum requirement and even then, it may not be enough.

With the “points machine” showing no signs of slowing down, few would bet against them securing a record-extending ninth consecutive league title.

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Perhaps the imposter syndrome has already kicked in, and it may now be academic that Sundowns will stroll over the line.