‘I’m watching this movie unfold’, Komphela on situation at Swallows

"I'm just sitting back and watching this movie unfold," says Komphela.

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela has opened up about his situation at the troubled DStv Premiership side.



ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs hand trio new contracts



Komphela has not been at the Birds training this year and reports have emerged suggesting that the former Sundowns assistant coach was denied entry at the club. But Komphela has dismissed those reports.



“I haven’t been denied entry. I’m still waiting for our front office to communicate their intentions because as I said, on the 27th of December just before we played Mamelodi Sundowns and again on the 30th when we were supposed to play Golden Arrows and both matches were cancelled,” said Komphela during an interview with Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.

“The season was canceled and further on, a message was sent to say pre-season should not start until further notice. That further notice hasn’t come and I haven’t been to Moroka Swallows with respect and I had not been at the training facilities. I don’t know the story that I was not allowed entry and where does it come from but I’m still waiting. The season restarts next week and maybe there will be a chance for us to find sanity and a way forward but as it is, I’m just looking at the picture and watching the movie unfold.”

“My challenge is that I don’t want to discuss issues that I haven’t discussed with the club yet. I came to Moroka Swallows to help in a way and at some point we were number four on the log. We were the second best defensively and the team was getting there up until unfortunately we had our own self-inflicted challenges,” Komphela added.

“As to what’s going to happen when I go back there (I don’t know) because there’s a lot of things that have changed. There were players that were expelled and I didn’t know about it, there were disciplinary hearings and I didn’t know about it and there were trials that were conducted and I didn’t know (about them).



“Elasto Kapowezha is (Swallows team manager) doing things that I don’t know but when the match has to be played, I go to Dobsonville stadium and supporters are calling my name and telling me that I must go and all that. Now, when I go back there, how do I enter that terrain when a lot has been dismantled?

“A lot of preparation has been happening in your absence. How do you take hold of the steering wheel of a car you never built? I still respect the fact that they are an existing club and an entity but a lot of things happened that have I’ve never seen in football before since I played or coached. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”



ALSO READ: Cape Town City and Mokeke part ways

The Soweto team will travel to the Mother City to play Cape Town City when the domestic campaign resumes next week Tuesday and it’s unclear if Komphela will be on the bench for that encounter.



The PSL handed Swallows a fine of R1-million for their failure to honour the two fixtures last year and R600,000 suspended for 24 months.