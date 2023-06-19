Kadodia feels betrayed by players after Maritzburg relegation

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has hinted at players not giving their best to help the team avoid relegation from the DStv Premiership.

Kadodia said this in an explosive statement released by the club on Sunday evening.



He was making an address to the club’s loyal supporters after their goalless draw against Cape Town Spurs last Wednesday.

Maritzburg needed a win to sustain their Premiership status. But they just could not get going on the day, and Kadodia suggests it was because some of the players did not give their best.

He first thanked the supporters and the Pietermaritzburg community for their support.

“To all the valued supporters and stakeholders of our esteemed team, Wednesday, the 14th of June, will forever be remembered as a sombre night in our football history, spanning two decades,” said Kadodia in the statement.

“It was an evening when, despite the presence of 12,000 passionate fans at our renowned Harry Gwala Stadium, which had been hailed as an impenetrable fortress for visiting teams until this season, we regrettably succumbed to the despairing fate of relegation.

“To the members of the board, it was a moment of disappointment, as the inability to score even a single goal came at a significant financial cost of R50 million.

“To our city, over the course of two decades, we had strived to provide captivating entertainment that brought together diverse cultures with love and passion. Unfortunately, we fell short in delivering at the crucial moment.”

And then he delivered the sucker punch to the players: “To the players, we felt betrayed by a few individuals whose questionable concessions of goals during the critical stages of our battle for survival proved detrimental.

“The absence of an attacking approach in search of a winning goal was overshadowed by unappealing defensive tactics.

“It is disheartening to realize that you unwittingly assisted those who hindered our progress, even as the club diligently fulfilled its obligation to honour your contracts and provide timely salary payments.

“This was particularly challenging as reports surfaced of numerous teams facing their own difficulties in meeting payroll obligations.

“Undoubtedly, this season presented us with a multitude of obstacles, yet we failed to rise to the occasion as we had consistently done, especially in the previous playoff and our resilient fight against Jomo Cosmos in 2016.

“Despite being given a chance to redeem ourselves in the playoffs and receiving what could be considered a divine intervention for the club, some individuals had alternative motives that diverted us from our path.

“However, it is imperative that we leave the past behind us. Let us remain united and exhibit unwavering determination to reclaim our rightful place in the football hierarchy,” said Kadodia.